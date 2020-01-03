Pro, anti-Turkey protests rock Libya over troop deployment plans

Two protests, for and against the news of Turkish military deployments into Libya took place in different parts of the country.

On Thursday n the eastern city of Benghazi, Libyans took to the streets to protest the move. Whiles the privately-run Libya Observer reported that hundreds marched in Tripoli and Misrata in support of the impending deployment.

Turkish lawmakers voted at an emergency session in favour of a one-year mandate allowing the government to dispatch troops amid concerns that Turkish forces could aggravate the conflict in Libya and destabilise the region.

We will open lawsuits against you (Erdogan) in the international criminal courts, for your contribution of bringing Daesh (Islamic State group), mercenaries and Al Qaeda. Erdogan is bringing Al Qaeda to Libya.

Abdelhadi Al-Hwaij, Libyan east-based Foreign Affairs spokesperson said: “The decision of the Turkish Parliament vote on the blatant interference in Libya is rejected in form and substance.

“The Libyan interim government considers itself a crisis government and it is now in a state of continuous and permanent convening and it is recruiting all of its capabilities alongside our Libyan Arab armed forces (LNA Command).

The Foreign Affairs spokesperson also added that his government was communicating with the UN Security Council, European countries, the African Union and the Arab League about the Turkish decision.