Education, arts and crafts [Inspire Africa]

On the show, Edtech solution in the DRC where a platform is providing children with access to digital lessons and transforming the school experience. And is kinky the new cool? We hear of the story of a girl-squad in Burkina Faso promoting every thing of natural beauty for women in what they call the Nappy movement. Also we talk arts and crafts with Togolese expert Mable Agbodan.

