American rapper Ludacris' African Xmas: From Gabon to Ghana

Famed American rapper, Ludacris, is spending the Christmas holidays in Africa. His time on the continent has so far seen him visit Gabon and Ghana.

His relations to Gabon are tied to his wife Eudoxie Mbouguiengue, the 33-year-old model. The trip is also tied to celebration of the couple’s fifth wedding anniversary. They got married in 2014 and have a daughter named Cadence.

Posts on Ludacris’ instagram page showed him enjoying time with his family in the Central African country. From time in the pool to joining a dance session and soaking in local Gabonese culture.

Our ancestors never gave up Faith. You can never imprison our minds nor our spirits. They empowered me to Return. I have completed the cycle and I’m beginning a new Cycle. The Chains have been Broken and the indomitable resilience of African People Triumphs.

In announcing his Christmas plans, Ludacris posted a map of Africa on instagram with the location set on Gabon. He captioned the photo: “Motherland Ludacrismas, This Year.”

Eudoxie Mbouguiengue was born on May 14, 1986, in Gabon to an American father and a Gabonese mother, she spent most her childhood days in the French-speaking country before moving to the United States.

She is currently a model with over a million followers on Instagram. She is also an author and founder of Unspoken Angels, a charity event that raises funds to create awareness about sexual and mental maltreatment.

In the case of Ghana, it took a tweet to draw attention of news portals and bloggers to notice that Ludacris had breezed into town. A Twitter user shared a selfie with the rapper as he visited a slave monument in one of Ghana’s coastal regions.

There has been an immediate buzz on social media with funny posts cautioning barbering shops to be ready to “pay royalty” to one of the most used faces on their advertising boards.

Ghana is currently hosting another rapper Rick Ross who arrived in the country on Thursday. He is expected to hold a show later today. The West African country is basking in a huge return of disaporans after government declared 2019 “Year of Return.”

