Efforts to stem coin shortage in Central Africa [Business Africa]

Business Africa
*Could the coin shortage in Central Africa be a thing of the past? *
The year 2019 has been a hectic year for business in the Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa States (CEMAC) sub-regions following one of the greatest shortage of coins.
The shortage was particularly noticeable in Cameroon.
The Bank of Central African States(BEAC) has put an initiative in place for the injection of money into the CEMAC Economic circuit.
Rwanda to stop maize imports by 2020
Rwanda wants to further increase local production and stop importing seeds of certain crops.
The Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Agriculture and Animals Resources Jean-Claude Musabyimana has said that the local seeds production strategy in place will see Rwanda totally stop the importation of maize seeds by 2020.
Besides cutting the import cost, local production will solve farmers’ complaints about seeds distribution delays.
CAF Awards 2019: Here's how Africa's best footballers will be determined
2019 review: Africa elections - DRC, South Africa, Nigeria, Senegal, Malawi
VIEW ǀ African media houses should design own policies on covering China
IMF fears Africa's increasing indebtedness [Business Africa]
African countries embrace cannabis: Zambia, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Lesotho
2019's notable deaths - Mugabe, Essebsi, DJ Arafat, Jawara, Mtukudzi etc.