Popular Kenyan artist fears for his life after releasing controversial song

Kenya

Kenyan artists King Kaka has asked for protection after his controversial song criticising politics, corruption and elections among other problems in the East African nation.

Kenyan Rapper Kennedy Ombima popularly known as King Kaka / Kaka Sungura in his song Wajinga Nyinyi (you are fools) highlighted all the corruption scandals that have rocked Kenya recently, blamed the population of electing the wrong leaders while questioning the legitimacy of the song. In a juxtaposition of the political class verses the troubled population he dissects the problems facing the nation boldly, attacking the government and politicians’ failures.

In a post on twitter, the rapper acknowledged the attempt on his life and asked for the country to pray for him.

The musician has become a hot topic in the country, the media and many have taken up on social media to celebrate his boldness, acknowledge the truth he says and even criticise.

Some politicians have even responded to some of the issues that the artist tackled.

When the song premiered the artist warned that he might have to take it off YouTube for a while but the government agency in charge of films and music clarified that he was free to publish the song.

