Disappointment of sadio fans at the 2019 Ballon d'Or

The Morning Call
On Twitter, several Internet users also expressed their disappointment that Sadio Mané did not appear on the podium. This is the case, for example, of the Ivorian football legend Didier Drogba himself, who arrived in 4th position in 2017 for the Golden Ball, who twitched, and I quote, “seeing you on the podium would have seemed so logical to me, but it must be said that as long as we do not show solidarity among Africans, we will never again have Golden Ball players like our big brother George Weah. Courage to you and keep making us dream, one day you will be crowned. “End of quote.
06:33
Africans dissapointed over Sadio Mané Ballon D'or snub [Morning Call]
Go to video
Salah ruled out of Egypt's AFCON qualifiers against Kenya, Comoros
00:59
FIFA slaps 10-year ban on ex-Tanzania football chief for 'misspending'
Go to video
FIFA U17 World Cup: African trio qualify for knockout; Cameroon face Argentina
Go to video
Cameroon's Eto'o talks politics, coaching and his credentials as 'Africa's greatest'
Go to video
Five African players who made 2019 Ballon D'Or nominees list