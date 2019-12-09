Sudan slashes troop numbers in Yemen - PM

Sudan has reduced its military strength in Yemen, according to an announcement made by its Prime Minister.

Abdalla Hamdok said that 10.000 Sudanese troops have returned home from the initial 15.000, fighting in Yemen as part of the Saudi Arabian-led coalition. This is part of a systematic move to eventually withdrawing all Sudanese soldiers from the conflict zone.

“But the truth is that there is no military solution to the Yemeni problem. Ultimately, it will be a political solution,” Hamdok is quoted to have said.

Isolated diplomatically by the West and hunted down by the ICC, former President Omar al-Bashir by engaging with the Riyad-led coalition probably hoped to loosen the grip around his regime.

In the end there is like a stalemate in the Yemeni crisis and Sudan is also struggling with the challenges of rebuilding the country after Bashir was toppled earlier this year by protests.