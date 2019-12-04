Oil and gas exploration vs climate change [Business Africa]

Should the African continent stop the exploitation of its energy resources such as oil and gas in order to conserve the environment? We get the perspective of the African Chamber of Energy in this episode of Business Africa.

“The energy transition should be gradual and take into account the severe lack of electricity in Africa.” The statement from the African Chamber of Energy calls for a more responsible use of resources by Africans, in the face of the current climate change challenge.

Emphasis is also placed on access to renewable energy, which unfortunately remains unrealistic in several African countries. In 2018, more than 645 million people had no access to electricity on the continent, according to the International Energy Agency.

To discuss further, we are joined by El Hadji Alioune Diouf, a Commissioner for Economic Investigations and Professor of International Economics at the National School of Administration and the Polytechnic University of Dakar in Senegal.