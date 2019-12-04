Even animals stay off same-sex relations, we won't budge: Zambia prez

Zambia’s President has stood by his nation’s strict anti-homosexuality laws. In an interview with Britain’s Sky News on Monday Edgar Lungu described homosexuality as “unbiblical and un-Christian,” and went on to liken it to bestiality.

“We know that there could be people who are homosexual in Zambia. But we don’t want to promote it, because we frown upon it, the practice. Most of us say it’s wrong. It’s unbiblical, un-Christian and we don’t want it.

“Even animals don’t do it. Why should we be forced to do it because we want to be forced to do it because we want to be seen to be seen to be smart, to be seen to civilised and advanced and so on.

“If there are such countries which will allow bestiality, let them do it. But not here,” the president added.

His comments comes amid a spat between government and the United States ambassador to Zambia over the recent jailing of a gay couple. Ambassador Daniel Foote said he was “horrified” by the 15-year jail term.

Zambia’s Foreign Minister in a strongly worded statement asked the ambassador to refer to ongoings in Washington where president Trump was pushing pro-family and anti-LGBTI policies.