Africans dissapointed over Sadio Mané Ballon D'or snub [Morning Call]

Nyasha K. MUTIZWA

The 2019 Ballon D’or ceremony saw Lionel Messi take the coveted award – winning it over Senegal’s Sadio Mané.

Since former footballer and now Liberian president George Weah’s victory in 1995, no African footballer has managed to reach the podium. Voices are being raised to denounce what is considered as contempt of African footballers in Europe.

