Africans dissapointed over Sadio Mané Ballon D'or snub [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
The 2019 Ballon D’or ceremony saw Lionel Messi take the coveted award – winning it over Senegal’s Sadio Mané.
Since former footballer and now Liberian president George Weah’s victory in 1995, no African footballer has managed to reach the podium. Voices are being raised to denounce what is considered as contempt of African footballers in Europe.@NyashaKMutizwa
The Morning CallThe Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch :
- Post your comment on Twitter with #themorningcall
- Sms or Whatsapp us to (+242) 064 77 90 90
- Email us on morningcall @africanews.com
- Leave a voice message here
12:06
Messi wins 2019 Ballon D'or award, Mane fourth
Go to video
Salah ruled out of Egypt's AFCON qualifiers against Kenya, Comoros
00:59
FIFA slaps 10-year ban on ex-Tanzania football chief for 'misspending'
11:59
FIFA U17: 3 African nations qualify for knockout stage [Football Planet]
Go to video
FIFA U17 World Cup: African trio qualify for knockout; Cameroon face Argentina
Go to video
Cameroon's Eto'o talks politics, coaching and his credentials as 'Africa's greatest'