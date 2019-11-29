Welcome to Africanews

US, UK slam Tanzania's 'one-sided' local election [Morning Call]

The United States and United Kingdom on Wednesday branded local elections, in which Tanzania’s ruling party won 99% of seats, as irregular and lacking credibility.

The polls held last Sunday were boycotted by the opposition citing violence and a repressive legal environment. Analysts said the local polls have set the tone for the 2020 general elections.

Oryem Nyeko is a Tanzania researcher from Human Rights Watch. He gives his take on the situation.

