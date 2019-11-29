US, UK slam Tanzania's 'one-sided' local election [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
The United States and United Kingdom on Wednesday branded local elections, in which Tanzania’s ruling party won 99% of seats, as irregular and lacking credibility.
The polls held last Sunday were boycotted by the opposition citing violence and a repressive legal environment. Analysts said the local polls have set the tone for the 2020 general elections.
Oryem Nyeko is a Tanzania researcher from Human Rights Watch. He gives his take on the situation.
up next
Most read
The Morning CallThe Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch :
- Post your comment on Twitter with #themorningcall
- Sms or Whatsapp us to (+242) 064 77 90 90
- Email us on morningcall @africanews.com
- Leave a voice message here