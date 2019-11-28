Zimbabwe turns to charcoal for cooking [Business Africa]

Erratic power supply in Zimbabwe has forced residents to resort to charcoal to cook. The prices of liquefied petroleum gas has shot up and so demand for the alternative, charcoal has soared. This means more trees are being fell to produce the commodity.

Residents say although they are deeply concerned about the implication of deforestation, they are also worried about the survival of human beings. Residents in this southern African nation are struggling with unemployment amid Zimbabwe’s worst economic crisis in a decade.

And quality and good volumes of cocoa are expected in Ivory Coast. Improved rainfall patterns coupled with sunny spells has helped growing conditions in cocoa growing regions. Farmers in Africa’s top cocoa producing nation, are optimistic of harvest up to January. But this week, they have warned that more rains are needed in the coming months due to rising temperatures