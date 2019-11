Students in the city of Goma, in the DRC, were violently dispersed and arrested by police during an anti-UN solidarity demonstration. The young people accuse the United Nations Mission in Congo (Monusco) of “passively” witnessing the massacres of civilians in the city of Beni, in the same province of North Kivu.

The UN mission as been under the spotlight for the last few weeks over its alleged unsatisfactory responses to rebel killings.