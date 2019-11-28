African energy outlook 2020 [Business Africa]

Total energy production across 21 sub-Saharan African nations is expected to increase by almost 28 percent by 2025. Nigeria and Angola, the continent’s biggest oil exporters will continue to dominate the industry. But their share of regional production will fall by more than one fifth during this period.

Now that’s according to the African Energy Outlook 2020. The report will be released this week. Business Africa has cited a copy and among others, it indicates that to forestall decline in oil and gas production, investments in the coming year is crucial.

We speak to Verner Ayukegba, Senior Vice President at the African Energy Chamber, based in Johannesburg, South Africa. He told host Ignatius Annor that ‘‘what we have seen then is that a number of African countries like Nigeria for example, like Angola and even countries like Gabon and Cameroon have been doing a lot including Equatorial Guinea to improve their overall business environment to be able to attract much more investments.’‘