Nigerian ex-attorney general arrested in Dubai over $1.3 bn oil deal

Nigeria
Nigeria’s ex-attorney general Mohammed Adoke was on Monday arrested in Dubai, over his involvement in one of the oil industry’s biggest corruption scandals.
Adoke’s lawyer, Mike Ozekhome confirmed the arrest on Wednesday telling Reuters the warrant used to arrest his client was expired.
Nigeria’s anti-graft agency secured warrants in April for two former ministers including Adoke and an Eni manager over the $1.3 billion sale of a Nigerian offshore oilfield by Malabu Oil and Gas in 2011.
The deal has spawned legal cases spanning several countries, involving Nigerian government officials and senior executives from ENI and Royal Dutch Shell. Shell and Eni, and their executives, have denied any wrongdoing.
Ozekhome said his client was arrested as he went to Dubai for medical appointment, adding that a Nigerian court had nullified the warrant in October because his client was not served with the charges before the warrant was issued.ALSO READ: Nigeria’s EFCC busts top instagram celebrity over money laundering
REUTERS
06:02
Gabon: Several top officials arrested [Morning Call]
10:43
Young Nigerians embracing savings and investment [Inspire Africa]
Go to video
Niger's exiled opposition chief back in jail after return home
Go to video
Boeing 737 max return to service in hands of regulators
Go to video
Namibian ministers resign over fishy fishing deals
Go to video
Ethiopia to charge 68 over June 22 foiled coup, arrests made in varsity chaos