Nigeria's EFCC busts top instagram celebrity over money laundering

Nigeria’s anti-graft outfit, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday confirmed the arrest of a famed social media celebrity and trader in foreign exchange.

The arrest of Ismaila Mustapha popularly referred to as Mompha was confirmed by the EFCC on its Twitter handle. It said the suspect was being held for “alleged involvement in internet related fraud and money laundering.”

“The suspect, a premium and first class customer of one of the popular international airlines, was arrested on Friday 18, October 2019 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on his way to Dubai Emirate following series of intelligence reports received by the Commission.

Investigations have also revealed that Ismaila is only using the BDC business, he jointly owned with his siblings, as a decoy to launder his proceeds of crime.

“According to the EFCC operatives, “actionable cross border intelligence received from collaborative law enforcement agencies about his alleged involvement in the criminal activities further strengthened our suspicion”.

“Ismaila who allegedly perpetrates his fraudulent activities under the guise of being a Bureau de Change operator is always seen with his little son flaunting huge amount of foreign currencies on his social medial platforms,” the statement read in part.

The bio on his verified instagram page describes him as the “CEO of Mompha Bureau de Change, a citizen of the sky and Emirates platinum customer.”

He usually shares flashy photos of himself whiles chilling across the world in exotic locations. Some of his photos show him displaying bundles of dollar notes. His children – a boy and girl – are also major features on his page.