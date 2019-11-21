E-commerce striving in Ivory Coast [Business Africa]

Business Africa
E-commerce is projected to hit $75 billion for some 600 million customers by 2025. Now, that’s according to a global digital consulting firm, McKinsey and Company. But in Ivory Coast, some leading e-commerce operators have folded up. Afrimarket and Yaatoo are the latest to follow suit. They both have cited the lack of funds for the shut down. We speak to an analyst on what is forcing the shut down in a sector considered promising.
Ignatius Annor has the details on Business Africa.@IgnatiusAnnor
00:58
Mourinho's African duo at Spurs: Kenyan Wanyama, Ivorian Aurier
05:32
Jumia folds up Cameroon operations [Morning Call]
Go to video
E-commerce giant, Jumia, abruptly shuts down Cameroon operations
Go to video
Nigerians fume as Senate considers Hate Speech, Internet Falsehood laws
Go to video
Sub-Saharan Africa tops global 'offline population' - ITU report
11:59
Amazon.ae relates running a regional e-commerce giant to basketball