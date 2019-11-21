E-commerce striving in Ivory Coast [Business Africa]

E-commerce is projected to hit $75 billion for some 600 million customers by 2025. Now, that’s according to a global digital consulting firm, McKinsey and Company. But in Ivory Coast, some leading e-commerce operators have folded up. Afrimarket and Yaatoo are the latest to follow suit. They both have cited the lack of funds for the shut down. We speak to an analyst on what is forcing the shut down in a sector considered promising.

Ignatius Annor has the details on Business Africa.