Africa celebrates Grammys: Burna Boy, Trevor Noah, Nipsey Hussle, Angelique Kidjo

Several African icons including Nigeria’s popstar Burna Boy, South African comedian Trevor Noah, Beninese legendary artist, Angelique Kidjo and the deceased Eritrean-American rapper Nipsey Hussle were nominated for the 2020 Grammy Awards.

The awards, which will be handed out on January 26 next year, in Los Angeles, in a ceremony hosted by Alicia Keys. They are considered the highest honors in the music industry.

Africa’s nominees

Trevor Noah, who hosts American popular satire show, the Daily Show was nominated in the Best Comedy Album category, for his work on ‘Son of Patricia’.

Burna Boy’s ‘African Giant’ album on the other hand was nominated for the award of ‘Best World Music Album’, alongside Anglelique Kidjo’s ‘Celia’. Kidjo is a three-time Grammy winner.

Nipsey Hussle, who was shot dead earlier this year at age 33, received three posthumous nominations. The much-loved rapper celebrated in Eritrea, Ethiopia and across the African continent lost the 2019 prize for Best Rap Album to Cardi B.

Nigerian artist Mr. Eazi is nominated for his work on J Balvin and Bad Bunny’s Oasis while he is also jointly nominated along with Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade and Shatta Wale for their work on Beyoncé‘s The Lion King: The Gift album.

The biggest winners from the nomination list released on Wednesday are pop star, Lizzo with eight nods, followed by 17-year-old alt-pop sensation Billie Eilish and country rapper Lil Nas X with six apiece.

Reactions

Today I woke up to the news that I’ve been nominated for a Grammy Award!!! I’m so grateful.

???????????????? pic.twitter.com/aEXHwup2oK — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) November 20, 2019

King Burna!! burnaboy ! ???❤️ congratulations blood! You deserve everything and more! From time G. — Wizkid (wizkidayo) November 20, 2019

Congrats burnaboy ... ?... you deserve more then a NOM .. ? — Davido (iam_Davido) November 20, 2019

So thrilled to receive a #GRAMMYs nomination! This past year has been such a meaningful, exhilarating ride. I’ve loved hearing your stories and continuing down the road of becoming together. Thank you for every ounce of love and support you’ve shared so generously. #IAmBecoming pic.twitter.com/mvBb4W4od6 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) November 20, 2019

African Giant is Grammy Nominated!

Its been a crazy day so Grateful

Special S/o to everyone on the album from the producers to co producers to featured Artists to Engineers.

I appreciate all your input to making the album. We should all be very proud#grammys #GRAMMYNoms pic.twitter.com/b0XGlOUbok — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) November 20, 2019