Young Nigerians embrace savings, investment culture with app [Inspire Africa]

Inspire africa
A new interest by young and savvy Nigerians through savings and investment using an app. And, the story of Laura Sen a Cameroonian woman working to improve packaging of ‘Made in Cameroon’ products. Plus later on the show Congolese honey producer Moise Ngouambi.
01:07
Cameroon opposition party wants security beefed up for Feb. 2020 polls
01:22
Nigeria, Niger, Benin set up patrol team to tackle smuggling
Go to video
AFCON 2021 qualifiers: Gambia, CAR, Namibia off to winning starts
Go to video
Nigeria lawmakers want review of fuel delivery ban along borders
02:13
African craftsmanship honored at Lagos fashion weekend
Go to video
Nigerians fume as Senate considers Hate Speech, Internet Falsehood laws