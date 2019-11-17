Burundi main opposition leader dispels exile rumors, ready for 2020 polls

Burundi’s main opposition leader Agathon Rwasa has confirmed plans that his party will contest in elections slated for next year.

He also denounced what he described as “arrangements” aimed at “getting rid” of his party, the National Freedom Council.

With months before the 2020 presidential election, the historic opposition figure also dispelled rumours of going to exile amid government’s intimidation to the opposition party members and supporters.

“Are you asking if I’m going into exile or going to hide? No I’m not. Go tell them there is no question of going into exile, there is no question of going into hiding, what we’re doing is preparing for 2020.”

“The goal of these arrangements is to get rid of the CNL, to try to hurt Rwasa, to disband the CNL militants, to ensure the CNL’s rivals that they can cruise through the upcoming elections,” Rwasa told journalists.

Intimidation of suspected opposition supporters has been rife since a constitutional referendum in May last year and the abuses have increased since CNL was registered in February, according to Human Rights Watch.