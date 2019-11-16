Angola's main opposition party elects new leader

Angola’s main opposition party, the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA) has elected lawmaker, Adalberto Costa Junior as its new leader.

His election on Friday follows the resignation of Isaias Samakuva, 73, who resigned the position on Wednesday November 13 after 16 years as leader.

Costa Junior, 57, who currently heads the opposition parliamentary group, won the most votes at the party’s 3- day congress which ended in Luanda on Friday.

The former rebel group has lost all elections since it was turned into a political party in 2002.

Angola’ next presidential election are scheduled for 2022.

