Rwanda, Namibia, Ethiopia named among world's top 30 travel destinations

Rwanda, Ethiopia and Namibia were named among the top 30 emerging travel destinations on the planet for 2020.

The annual awards honouring trending destinations was published this week on the site TravelLemming.com, which promotes emerging destinations around the world as a solution to over tourism.

Winners were selected after voting by 30 of the most popular travel bloggers in the industry, who collectively have more than 12 million followers on social media.

Why we picked Rwanda

‘‘This East African pearl is changing the African travel narrative in so many ways. It will be exciting to visit Kigali to see its amazing transformation and to see the conservation efforts at its national parks,’‘ said Amarachi Ekekwe of Travel with a Pen.

‘‘Rwanda is at the top of my list to visit in Africa to experience its cultural mix and beautiful natural surrounds. While most people go to see the gorillas there are lots of other cultural heritage sites and experiences to be had,’‘ said Amanda Mouttaki of Maroc Mama.

Why We Picked Namibia

‘‘The massive dunes of Sossusvlei in Namib Naukluft National Park attract visitors from around the world, but we were mesmerized by Fish River Canyon. The 550 m (1804 feet) deep canyon is the largest in Africa. The city of Windhoek was a lovely break from our bicycle ride through the Kalahari Desert,’‘ said Deb and Dave of The Planet D.

Why We Picked Ethiopia

‘‘Ethiopia is a fascinating place to live with a rich, long history that you can explore through its incredible rock-hewn churches of Lalibela and cave churches in the Gheralta Mountains. In addition, Ethiopian cuisine is amazing and it has some of the best coffee in the world. Responsible tourism here can also play an important role in socio-economic development,’‘ said Audrey Scott of Uncornered Market.