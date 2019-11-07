Guinea-Bissau registers encouraging economic indicators [Business Africa]

Economic activity in Guinea-Bissau has revived despite a moderate risk of excessive debt.

Will Guinea-Bissau be able to achieve the economic recovery expected this year? A recent analysis by the IMF and the World Bank shows a high risk of excessive debt.

The country has, in the meantime, implemented several economic reforms, especially, as the presidential election approaches.

To discuss this further, economist and politician, Nadeem Cabral de Almada, spoke to us from Bissau, the capital of Guinea-Bissau. He highlighted the efforts that will enable Guinea-Bissau to focus its efforts on recovery.