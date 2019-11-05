Lagos Art residency program opens

Artists, painters, sculptors and other creators, living and working together in a space dedicated to artistic work in Lagos, Nigeria, this is the dream Yinka Shonibare has had for several years.

After working there for a long time, this London-based artist of Nigerian origin, whose giant work “Nelson’s Ship in a Bottle” is on a feature in London’s Trafalgar Square, is about to see this dream become a reality.

ART

He announced the launch of his project for 2021, at the annual art fair called-X, which attracts artists from all over Africa to Lagos.

Experts say that there has been a renewed global interest in African art over the past decade. Much of this growing interest is due to investors who consider African art as “a market where growth can be achieved”.

There are many galleries that come from different African countries, people can come from different parts of the world and experience them in the same space.

A recent study indicates that Nigeria and South Africa dominate the African art market, but collectors also show great interest in works from Kenya, Angola, Morocco and Senegal.