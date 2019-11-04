Nigeria's Burna Boy wins Best African Act at MTV awards

Nigerian popstar Burna Boy on Sunday won the award for best African act at the MTV EMA awards.

The artist also performed for the thousands gathered at a sold-out Wembley Arena in London on Sunday night.

Burna Boy, whose real name is Damini Ebunoluwa Ogula, also won the Best International Act award at the BET Awards in June. His fourth studio album African Giant came out in July.

Other winners at the MTV EMAs included:

Best video – Taylor Swift for Me! featuring Brendon Urie

Best artist – Shawn Mendes

Best song – Bad Guy by Billie Eilish

Best collaboration – Con Altura by Rosalia and J Balvin

Best hip-hop – Nicki Minaj

Biggest fans – BTS

Best group – BTS

Rock icon – Liam Gallagher