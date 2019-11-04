Nigeria's Burna Boy wins Best African Act at MTV awards

Nigeria
Nigerian popstar Burna Boy on Sunday won the award for best African act at the MTV EMA awards.
The artist also performed for the thousands gathered at a sold-out Wembley Arena in London on Sunday night.
Burna Boy, whose real name is Damini Ebunoluwa Ogula, also won the Best International Act award at the BET Awards in June. His fourth studio album African Giant came out in July.
Other winners at the MTV EMAs included:
- Best video – Taylor Swift for Me! featuring Brendon Urie
- Best artist – Shawn Mendes
- Best song – Bad Guy by Billie Eilish
- Best collaboration – Con Altura by Rosalia and J Balvin
- Best hip-hop – Nicki Minaj
- Biggest fans – BTS
- Best group – BTS
- Rock icon – Liam Gallagher
- Best US act – Taylor Swift
