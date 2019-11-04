Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

This is Culture

this-is-culture

Nigeria's Burna Boy wins Best African Act at MTV awards

Nigeria's Burna Boy wins Best African Act at MTV awards

Nigeria

Nigerian popstar Burna Boy on Sunday won the award for best African act at the MTV EMA awards.

The artist also performed for the thousands gathered at a sold-out Wembley Arena in London on Sunday night.

Burna Boy, whose real name is Damini Ebunoluwa Ogula, also won the Best International Act award at the BET Awards in June. His fourth studio album African Giant came out in July.

Other winners at the MTV EMAs included:

  • Best video – Taylor Swift for Me! featuring Brendon Urie
  • Best artist – Shawn Mendes
  • Best song – Bad Guy by Billie Eilish
  • Best collaboration – Con Altura by Rosalia and J Balvin
  • Best hip-hop – Nicki Minaj
  • Biggest fans – BTS
  • Best group – BTS
  • Rock icon – Liam Gallagher
  • Best US act – Taylor Swift

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..