Tanzanian comedian arrested for 'taking president's seat' on Twitter

A Tanzanian comedian was arrested mid-week for swapping swapping seats with the country’s president, John Pombe Magufuli.

In a Twitter post celebrating the president’s 60th birthday on Tuesday, Idris Sultan shared an edited image of his head on the president’s body and vice versa.

The accompanying message written in Swahili translated to: “We swapped roles for a day so that he could enjoy his birthday in peace.”

Incidentally it was this swap that landed him in trouble when he was invited and subsequently detained by police on Wednesday before his released late Thursday.

Reports indicate that police were considering charging Idris – a one-time winner of Big Brother Africa reality show – under Tanzania’s Cybercrimes Act which forbids using a computer system to “impersonate” someone else and the publication of fake news.

His lawyer confirmed to the BBC that Sultan had been freed on bail after questioning by police in the main city of Dar es Salaam. He is expected to report to the police today (November 1).