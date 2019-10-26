Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

International edition

international-edition

Turkey halts Syria offensive [International Edition]

Turkey halts Syria offensive [International Edition]

International edition

US president Donald Trump lifts all sanctions against Turkey after it agreed to halt its attack on Kurdish forces in northeastern Syria.

Meanwhile, British police launch one of the largest murder probes in the nation’s history after the bodies of 39 people are discovered in a truck.

Also, six years after joining the European Union, Croatia is getting a green light from the European Commission to join the bloc’s Schengen area.

Stay tuned as we will have reports on this and other stories as we retrace the major current events covered by the Euronews editorial team presented by Elayne Wangalwa.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..