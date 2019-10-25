Welcome to Africanews

Dangers of lead poisoning [Morning call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

This week is known Lead Poisoning prevention week, a week which aims to raise awareness about the danger of lead exposure.

The education of people on how to reduce lead exposure in their homes, how to prevent serious health effects and how to learn about the importance of testing children for lead are carried out globally and more purposefully from the 20th to the 26th of October.

In Africa, Kenya, South Africa, Algeria Ethiopia Cameroon and Tanzania have all passed laws against lead poisoning.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme.

The Morning Call

