Dangers of lead poisoning [Morning call]

This week is known Lead Poisoning prevention week, a week which aims to raise awareness about the danger of lead exposure.

The education of people on how to reduce lead exposure in their homes, how to prevent serious health effects and how to learn about the importance of testing children for lead are carried out globally and more purposefully from the 20th to the 26th of October.

In Africa, Kenya, South Africa, Algeria Ethiopia Cameroon and Tanzania have all passed laws against lead poisoning.