African players make 2019 Ballon D'Or nominees list

Two African players have so far been named in the nomination list for the 2019 Ballon D’Or award. The French outfit that organizes the award has been releasing the list of nominees today, October 21.
After the announcement of twenty out of the thirty-man list; Liverpool and Senegal international Sadio Mane was listed along with Arsenal and Gabonese international, Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang.
The 20 listed so far are:
- Sadio Mané
- Sergio Agüero
- Frenkie de Jong
- Hugo Lloris
- Dusan Tadic
- Kylian Mbappé
- Trent Alexander-Arnold
- Donny van de Beek
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
- Marc-André ter Stegen
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- Alisson Becker
- Matthijs de Ligt
- Karim Benzema
- Georginio Wijnaldum
- Virgil van Dijk
- Bernardo Silva
- Heung-Min Son
- Robert Lewandowski
- Roberto Firmino
The Ballon d’Or is an annual football award presented by France Football. It has been awarded since 1956, although between 2010 and 2015, an agreement was made with FIFA and the award was temporarily merged with the FIFA World Player of the Year, and known as the FIFA Ballon d’Or.
