At least 28 killed in heavy rains in northeastern Ghana

At least 28 people have died as a result of heavy rains that have been raining for a week in northeastern Ghana, rescue services told AFP on Friday.

“We have so far counted 28 dead. About 640 people in six communities had to leave their homes, we relocated them,” said George Ayisi, spokesman for the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO).

“About 286 houses collapsed as a result of the disaster, making life difficult for the population (…). Most of the displaced have lost their personal belongings – clothes, valuables, money,” he added.

“It doesn’t look like the rains will stop soon. The meteorological service has informed us that the rains will last until the first week of November, so we must be prepared for everything” in this region located more than 800 km from the capital Accra, according to Mr Ayisi.

According to NADMO, a total of 46 people were killed in heavy rains and floods this year in Ghana, where these phenomena are frequent.