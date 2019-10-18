Welcome to Africanews

Senegal marks grand Magal Touba anniversary

Jerry Bambi

Millions of Sufi devotees converged in Senegal’s Touba on thursday where they marked the exile of the Mouride Brotherhood founder Ahmadou Bamba by French colonialists 125 years ago.

