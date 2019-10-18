Benin MPs to vote for electoral reforms

Lawmakers in Benin announced on Thursday that they would vote for electoral reforms ‘‘as soon as possibl’‘e.

The MP’s also say they would grant amnesty to those still in detention since the post-electoral violence in May. This they say will help to resolve the current political crisis in the West African nation.

Speaker of the National Assembly, Louis Vlavonou told the media that between five and six laws will be taken up for implementation.

Last week, President Patrice Talon summoned registered political parties in the country for a political dialogue to try to resolve the political crisis.

At the end of the dialogue, representatives of nine political parties recommended the amendment of the electoral code to promote participation of all political parties in the electoral process.

Dozens of people are still locked up after opposition protests in May following the legislative polls.

AFP