Rwanda prepares to vote in poll expected to be swept by Kagame

Candidates in Rwanda's presidential election wrapped up campaigning Saturday.

Incumbent President Paul Kagame spoke to thousands of supporters at a rally in the capital Kigali. Monday's vote is expected to extend Kagame's rule, and that of his Rwanda Patriotic Front by five years.

"It is a political phenomenon, that is why many people outside Rwanda do not understand and carelessly speak about Rwanda,'' Kagame told cheering crowds in a mix of English and Kinyarwanda.

Frank Habineza of the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda managed to attract just 100 supporters at a rally on the final day of campaigning.

Habineza and another independent contender Philippe Mpayimana, have struggled to pull crowds to their events.

Criticism of Kagame is severely punished in Rwanda and political dissent is rare.

The 66-year-old, who is running virtually unopposed after three decades in power in the east African nation, appears set to extend his long presidency in Monday's vote.