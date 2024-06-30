Welcome to Africanews

Vote counting underway in Mauritania

A woman sorts out ballot papers, during the presidential election, in Nouakchott, Mauritania, on June 29, 2024.   -  
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP - Agence Mauritanienne d'Information

Mauritania

Vote counting is progressing in Mauritania with partial results expected on Sunday (Jun. 30).

Some 2 million Mauritanians were elegibile to cast a bllot in the presidential election held on Saturday (Jun. 29).

The turnout was 40% and, according to observers, the vote unfolded peacefully.

Incumbent President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, who is seeking reelection on the pledge of providing security and economic growth, is a former army chief and the current president of the African Union.

Ghazouani faced six opponents, including an anti-slavery activist, leaders of several opposition parties and a neurosurgeon.

With few economic opportunities for young people at home, many are attempting to cross the Atlantic to reach Europe, and some are even trying to get to the United States of America through Mexico.

