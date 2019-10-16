NBA opens new facility in Rwanda

The National Basketball Association, (NBA) Africa has launched a new basketball court in Rwanda’s capital Kigali.

The initiative is intended to expand Junior NBA programs, teach life skills and build new basketball courts in the East African nation.

The programme is part of a new, multiyear partnership, announced last month in Morocco, that uses its transformative power of basketball to empower Moroccan and Rwandan youth and their communities.

“The NBA is using this program the junior NBA to build leadership, life skills for the kids here and a sense of community. You know the game of basketball brings communities together and kids playing the game of basketball together is something that builds team work and awareness of your neighbour and allowing them to do what they were born to do and that’s being great,” said retired NBA basketball player Jerome Williams.

Expanding the Junior NBA Leagues in Morocco and Rwanda builds on the NBA’s commitment to the development of the African continent.

This year, the NBA plans to reach more than 51 million youth in 75 countries through league play, in-school programming, clinics, skills challenges, and other outreach events.