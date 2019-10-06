Libyans protest against Haftar

Hundreds of Libyans took to the streets of the capital Tripoli to protest against General Khalifa Haftar. Demonstrators who gathered at the Martyrs Square accused him of fueling the war in the country especially his attempt to grip the capital Tripoli.

“This demonstration is the least that any Libyan citizen can do if he appreciates what the men are doing on the forefronts. If it wasn’t for these men we wouldn’t be able to be here and speak freely in the Martyrs Square, the heart of the capital.” said Fathi al-Fadili, a protester encouraging the forces fighting against Khalifa Haftar.

Haftar has since April been trying to capture Tripoli from the UN-backed Government of National Accord, but has been met by the resistance from forces loyal to the UN-recognised government.

The Libyan strongman recently voiced his readiness to talk a way out of the conflict, although Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj had denied dialogue with the field marshal, during an address at the UNGA in September.