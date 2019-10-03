Nigeria presidency says Buhari will not seek unconstitutional 3rd term

The presidency in Nigeria on Tuesday dismissed reports that president Muhammadu Buhari’s government would seek a constitutional amendment to allow him seek a third term.

In a statement posted on social networking site, Twitter, the presidency called out ‘so-called support groups, staging street demonstrations’ asking Buhari to extend his time in office.

‘‘There are NO circumstances, nor set of circumstances, under which President Buhari may seek to amend the Constitution regarding the two-term term limit on holding office as President,’‘ read part of the statement.

The president intends to serve his full second elected term in office, ending 2023, and then there shall be a general election in which he will not be a candidate.

Under Nigerian law, presidents, vice presidents, governors and deputy governors can only serve for a maximum two terms of four years each.

‘‘The president intends to serve his full second elected term in office, ending 2023, and then there shall be a general election in which he will not be a candidate.There is not even the faintest possibility that this will change.’‘

The statement went on to refer to the failed attempt by ex-president ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo to seek a third term.

‘‘That attempt was wrong, unconstitutional, and rightly rebuffed.No such attempt will happen under this President.’‘

Buhari, who led a military coup in 1983, and served as Nigeria’s head of state until 1985, has since fashioned himself as a democrat.

After unsuccessfully contesting for the presidency in 2003, 2007, and 2011, Buhari finally unseated incumbent president Goodluck Jonathan in the 2015 general elections. He won re-election in February this year.

‘‘President Buhari is a democrat. He respects the Constitution. Any activity aimed at altering the two-term limit will not succeed and shall never have his time nor support,’‘ his spokesperson Garba Shehu said.

READ

MORE