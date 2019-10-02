Buhari visits South Africa, on a mission to secure Nigerians' welfare

Nigeria’s president Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday travelled to South Africa, to resolve the issue of the welfare of Nigerians.

In a statement posted by the Nigerian presidency on Tuesday, it was announced that Buhari would meet Nigerians living in South Africa, preside over the South Africa-Nigeria bi-National Commission and participate at a South Africa-Nigeria Business Forum.

Buhari’s visit follows a spate of xenophobic attacks in South Africans cities that targeted foreign nationals including Nigerians.

Both governments sent special envoys to manage the diplomatic fallouts from the attacks, even as Nigeria’s government organised evacuations of its nationals that were no longer at ease in South Africa.

‘‘Buhari will hold a town hall meeting with Nigerians living in the country, with a view to sharing in their experiences and reassuring them of Nigerian government’s commitment to working for the protection of their lives and property and promoting peaceful co-existence,’‘ read part of the statement.

The violence in South Africa had stoked concerns about relations between Africa’s two biggest economies.