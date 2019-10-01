Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Trump celebrates Nigeria independence, Buhari warns against hate speech

Trump celebrates Nigeria independence, Buhari warns against hate speech
Daniel Mumbere

Nigeria

United States president Donald Trump led messages from across the globe celebrating Nigeria’s 59th independence anniversary on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump’s message shared by the US State Department, he described Nigeria as one of ‘our strongest partners in Africa’.

‘‘We are allies in the global battle against terrorism, and we want to see Boko Haram and ISIS-West Africa driven out of the region and other insurgencies like them dismantled,’‘ read part of the message.

Trump also said his vice president Mike Pence and Nigeria’s vice president Yemi Osinbajo are ‘building on our longstanding history of cooperation’.

Osinbajo and Pence met this year in June, discussing trade reforms, counter-terrorism measures and military assistance.

Buhari’s Independence message

In a lengthy address to the nation, president Muhammadu Buhari reiterated his appeal for Nigerians to be law-abiding.

‘‘As I stated four years ago, change does not just happen… We must change our lawless habits, our attitude to public office and public trust… simply put, to bring about change, we must change ourselves by being law-abiding citizens,’‘ Buhari said.

He also highlighted his government’s vision for diversifying the economy, securing the population from internal and external threats.

Buhari cautioned Nigerians against misusing their freedom of expression to spread hate speech and divisive propaganda.

‘‘I reiterate my call for all to exercise restraint, tolerance and mutual respect in airing their grievances and frustrations,’‘ he added.

Celebrating Nigeria

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..