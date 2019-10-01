Trump celebrates Nigeria independence, Buhari warns against hate speech

United States president Donald Trump led messages from across the globe celebrating Nigeria’s 59th independence anniversary on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump’s message shared by the US State Department, he described Nigeria as one of ‘our strongest partners in Africa’.

‘‘We are allies in the global battle against terrorism, and we want to see Boko Haram and ISIS-West Africa driven out of the region and other insurgencies like them dismantled,’‘ read part of the message.

Trump also said his vice president Mike Pence and Nigeria’s vice president Yemi Osinbajo are ‘building on our longstanding history of cooperation’.

Osinbajo and Pence met this year in June, discussing trade reforms, counter-terrorism measures and military assistance.

Buhari’s Independence message

In a lengthy address to the nation, president Muhammadu Buhari reiterated his appeal for Nigerians to be law-abiding.

‘‘As I stated four years ago, change does not just happen… We must change our lawless habits, our attitude to public office and public trust… simply put, to bring about change, we must change ourselves by being law-abiding citizens,’‘ Buhari said.

He also highlighted his government’s vision for diversifying the economy, securing the population from internal and external threats.

Buhari cautioned Nigerians against misusing their freedom of expression to spread hate speech and divisive propaganda.

‘‘I reiterate my call for all to exercise restraint, tolerance and mutual respect in airing their grievances and frustrations,’‘ he added.

The path of hatred and distrust only leads to hostility and destruction. I believe that the vast majority of Nigerians would rather tread the path of peace and prosperity, as we continue to uphold and cherish our unity. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) October 1, 2019

Celebrating Nigeria

