NBA jnr league basketball takes off in Morocco

Jerry Bambi

Inspire africa

The jnr. NBA program and OCP group, a world-leader in the phosphate industry, in an effort to teach life skills and empower youths across Morocco are tapping into what they have called the transformative power of basketball.

