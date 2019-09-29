Prince Harry detonates mine in Angola, Meghan honors slain S. A student

British royal Prince Harry detonated a mine and met community members during a visit to Angola Friday.

Harry’s late mother Princess Diana visited the site to draw the world’s attention to clear mines left during Angola’s civil war in 1997.

“This minefield here in Luengue-Luiana National Park is the first of 153 that will be cleared in the two national parks of South Eastern Angola”, the Duke of Sussex said.

This minefield here in Luengue-Luiana National Park is the first of 153 that will be cleared in the two national parks of South Eastern Angola

Meanwhile, his wife Meghan Markle honored a South African student who was raped and murdered in Cape Town last month.

Uyinene Mrwetyana’s rape and murder, was one of a spate of killings and rapes that has ignited protests against gender-based violence in South Africa. The country has one of the world’s highest murder rates.

Reuters