Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Interview

interview

World Tourism Day (Video)

World Tourism Day (Video)
Hawa Suleiman Issah

Interview

Africanews journalist Hawa Suleiman Brimah explores Africa’s Tourism potentials in the multi-million dollar industry; as the world marks Tourism Day.

According to the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), Travel and Tourism in 2018; Contributed $8.8 trillion to the global economy.

It grew faster than the global economy for eight successive years and generated 10.4% of all global economic activity.

Tourism is a money-spinner, Africa must deeply explore this industry

The executive director for EyesOnDubai, Christabel Eboh and lawyer Ebi Harry join in the discussions at the Dubai World Trade center.

Watch video and follow the conversation.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..