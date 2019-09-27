World Tourism Day (Video)

Africanews journalist Hawa Suleiman Brimah explores Africa’s Tourism potentials in the multi-million dollar industry; as the world marks Tourism Day.

According to the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), Travel and Tourism in 2018; Contributed $8.8 trillion to the global economy.

It grew faster than the global economy for eight successive years and generated 10.4% of all global economic activity.

Tourism is a money-spinner, Africa must deeply explore this industry

The executive director for EyesOnDubai, Christabel Eboh and lawyer Ebi Harry join in the discussions at the Dubai World Trade center.

