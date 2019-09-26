IMF appoints Bulgarian economist as new boss

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has appointed a Bulgarian economist as it’s new Managing Director.

Kristalina Georgieva was confirmed on Wednesday. She sets out her mission for this new job.

“My immediate priority for the IMF is to help members minimize the risk of crisis and be ready to cope with downturns should they occur. And yet we should not lose sight of the longer term objective – to build stronger economies”, she said.

Georgieva is the Bretton Wood institution’s first boss from an emerging market economy.

The center-right politician grew up in Bulgaria under Communism.

She’s currently chief executive at the World Bank, where she championed gender equality.

Georgieva is also seen as a leader in the fight against climate change, which could put her at odds with the White House.

Georgieva takes over from Christine Lagarde, who’s headed to run the European Central Bank. She begins work on Tuesday October 1.

