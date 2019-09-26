Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

IMF appoints Bulgarian economist as new boss

IMF appoints Bulgarian economist as new boss

USA

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has appointed a Bulgarian economist as it’s new Managing Director.

Kristalina Georgieva was confirmed on Wednesday. She sets out her mission for this new job.

“My immediate priority for the IMF is to help members minimize the risk of crisis and be ready to cope with downturns should they occur. And yet we should not lose sight of the longer term objective – to build stronger economies”, she said.

My immediate priority for the IMF is to help members minimize the risk of crisis and be ready to cope with downturns should they occur.

Georgieva is the Bretton Wood institution’s first boss from an emerging market economy.

The center-right politician grew up in Bulgaria under Communism.

She’s currently chief executive at the World Bank, where she championed gender equality.

Georgieva is also seen as a leader in the fight against climate change, which could put her at odds with the White House.

Georgieva takes over from Christine Lagarde, who’s headed to run the European Central Bank. She begins work on Tuesday October 1.

Reuters

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..