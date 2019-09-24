Welcome to Africanews

Mali: at least 7 dead, nearly 50 injured in tanker truck explosion

Mali

At least 7 people were killed and nearly 50 injured in a tanker truck explosion in Bamako, Mali Tuesday.

The government said a tanker truck carrying 14,000 liters of fuel was lying on its side for an unknown reason near a gas station and a hotel in the afternoon.

Eyewitnesses said as people attempted to lift the truck, the explosion occured.

The provisional record shows seven dead and 46 wounded as a result of burns.

Communication Minister and government’s spokesman, Yaya Sangaré told AFP ‘’ the provisional record shows seven dead and 46 wounded as a result of burns “.

The government said 42 injured persons were taken to the Gabriel Touré University Hospital and 4 to the Mali hospital in Bamako.

The deceased were transported to the “Center de Santé Reference of Quartier- Mali”, the government added.

The communication ministry said relief operations continued for several hours and area where the accident occured was condoned off.

AFP

