Mali: at least 7 dead, nearly 50 injured in tanker truck explosion

Mali
At least 7 people were killed and nearly 50 injured in a tanker truck explosion in Bamako, Mali Tuesday.
The government said a tanker truck carrying 14,000 liters of fuel was lying on its side for an unknown reason near a gas station and a hotel in the afternoon.
Eyewitnesses said as people attempted to lift the truck, the explosion occured.
The provisional record shows seven dead and 46 wounded as a result of burns.
Communication Minister and government’s spokesman, Yaya Sangaré told AFP ‘’ the provisional record shows seven dead and 46 wounded as a result of burns “.
The government said 42 injured persons were taken to the Gabriel Touré University Hospital and 4 to the Mali hospital in Bamako.
The deceased were transported to the “Center de Santé Reference of Quartier- Mali”, the government added.
The communication ministry said relief operations continued for several hours and area where the accident occured was condoned off.
AFP
