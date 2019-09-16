South Africa to face New Zealand in first Rugby world cup game

South African Rugby team is already in Tokyo for the World Cup.The Springboks is busy training to face off the All Blacks… and they have made sure to remind the French referee to be impartial in their game with New Zealand.

The South African assistant coach said at a press conference.

“I hope, as I said, that officials will treat all teams equally, and that they will respect the game and the fans,“Mzwandile Stick, Springbok Assistant Coach.

Respect the game and the fans

All Blacks captain Richie McCaw has been accused on several occasions of playing at the limit in open scrums and of successfully influencing the referees to whistle in his favour.

The referees must be all the more consistent in the way they apply the rules to the different teams as the gap between New Zealand and its main opponents has narrowed.

South Africa and New Zealand will face each other in the opening match of the Rugby World Cup Pool B on Saturday.