Election results in Tunisia start trickling in

Latest official preliminary results by the elections authority in Tunisia put Kais Saied on the lead for presidency with 19 percent of the vote.

The first round of the presidential election results from Tunisia’s 24 counties with at least 45% participation is still trickling in.

“In any case, we are waiting for the official results, but what has been announced so far shows that I am first and foremost. It is a huge responsibility to this country and this people,” said Kais saied, candidate, Presidential elections.

Being in the top two of the presidential election, among 26 candidates, means that you were clea

There was Jubilation at Nabil Karoui’s headquarters. The supporters of the presidential candidate imprisoned since last month say he has qualified for the second round of elections.

“Being in the top two of the presidential election, among 26 candidates, means that you were clear: no to oppression, no to poverty and no to marginalization. You said yes to the rule of law,” said Salwa Smaoui, Tunisian jailed presidential candidate’s wife.

On the other hand, the Islamist party Ennahdha, they say they are waiting for the official results.

“First, the only party responsible for announcing the official preliminary results is ISIE. We, at the head of Abdelfattah Mourou’s campaign, received the first results, whether from leaving the polling stations or from the results we receive as we go along, and we did not want to anticipate events,” said Samir Dilou, Abdelfattah Mourou’s campaign.

The peaceful elections was overseen by thousands of observers, representing political parties and international institutions, whom have not reported any major violations .