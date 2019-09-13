Welcome to Africanews

Ethiopian cock slaughtered for swallowing gold earrings

Ethiopia

Police in Ethiopia’s Oromia region had to intervene between two traders in a local market after a cock belonging to one swallowed the gold earrings of the other.

The “agile” cockerel earlier this week snatched the 1.75kg earring from Hachaltu Bedira, a trader who herself sells chicken at the market in Woliso.

Police intervention was needed after the incident generated a disagreement. Eventually officers brokered a deal between the two traders. That the owner of the earring buys the cokerel.

Ms Hachaltu eventually agreed to buy the cockerel for 150 Ethiopian birr ($5), a BBC report noted.

The public broadcaster in Oromia, OBN Oromiyaa later said the new owner and her husband slaughtered the cock and retrieved the earrings.

