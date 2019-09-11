Mugabe's body returns to Zimbabwe for funeral, burial

The mortal remains of former Zimbabwean leader Robert Gabriel Mugabe has arrived in the capital Harare on Wednesday.

Full military honours were accorded the former leader who died at the age of 95 last week in a Singapore hospital. Arrangements have been made for his funeral and burial this weekend.

Hundreds of people lined the streets leading to the Robert Mugabe International Airport to receive his body. Mugabe has long been a loved and loathed leader for his role in independence struggle and later economic and democratic slump.

The incumbent Emmerson Mnangagwa and the ruling party declared Mugabe a “national hero” and said the country will remain in a state of mourning till his eventual burial.