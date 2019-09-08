Zimbabwe's ex-president Mugabe to be buried next Sunday (Presidency)

Zimbabwe
This Story is breaking, please check back for updates
Zimbabwe’s former president Robert Mugabe who died Friday in Singapore at the age of 95, is scheduled to be buried on Sunday, September 15, in a location yet to be determined, the presidency announced Sunday.
“His remains are expected on Wednesday afternoon (in Zimbabwe). The official funeral is scheduled for Saturday, his funeral will take place on Sunday (next),” President George Charamba told AFP, adding that the place of his funeral would be determined by his family.
Go to video
Ebola survivors bear risk of death despite recovery - Report
Go to video
We must be allowed to sell ivory, elephants: Southern African nations
Go to video
Would you opt for a natural burial?
00:44
Kenya suspends visit to Hell's Gate park after flash flood deaths
Go to video
Gambia observes national funeral for first president, Dawda Jawara
02:10
Meet the fancy coffin makers in Ghana