Global measles cases at record high

The world is backsliding in the fight against measles, a vaccine-preventable disease that can kill or disable children.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been granted a request to have parliament suspended for a month. The move leaves lawmakers with few options to block a no-deal.

Also, Italy’ caretaker Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has accepted a mandate to form a new coalition a week after the collapse of his government.

Stay tuned as we will have reports on this and other stories as we retrace the major current events covered by the Euronews editorial team presented by Elayne Wangalwa.